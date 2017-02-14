US Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia for Use in Yemen ‘Bilateral Issue’

© REUTERS/ Abduljabbar Zeyad Yemeni Envoy to UN Ready to Go to Russia if Invited to Discuss Country’s Conflict

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked whether the United States should continue to sell bombs to Saudi Arabia, Alyemany stated, "This is a bilateral issue with the Saudis."

Riyadh leads a coalition of mostly Gulf Arab states that is waging an air campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen since the beginning of the conflict in the spring of 2015.

Human rights groups and anti-war activists have been calling on the United States as well as the United Kingdom to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia because of the thousands of civilians being killed in the air campaign.

Alyemany noted that investigations on violations of international law in Yemen are being conducted by the country’s government as well as the Saudi-led coalition.

"The coalition itself recognized that they made a mistake in the funeral bombardment. If you accept that it’s your mistake that’s in international law that recognizing the mistake is part of the solution of that," Alyemany said.

On December 13, media reports emerged that the US government planned to halt some arms sales to Saudi Arabia because of concerns about a rising number of civilian casualties in Yemen.

However, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir later dismissed the reports.

Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and Shiite Houthi rebels, who have been supported by army units loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Since March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition including Arab countries has been carrying out airstrikes against Houthi positions at the request of Hadi.