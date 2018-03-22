US Senate Votes to Continue Funding Saudi Campaign in Yemen

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Tighe Barry, longtime peace activist and Code Pink member, Professor Mohammad Marandi, at the University of Tehran, and Professor Jeremy Kuzmarov, at the University of Tulsa.

The Senate yesterday rejected an unusual bipartisan resolution that would have called on the president to halt American military support for the brutal Saudi-led military operation in Yemen. The 55-44 vote sends the measure back to the Foreign Relations Committee, where it is likely to die quietly.

Brian and John continue the regular segment looking at nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Today they focused on the history of nuclear meltdowns and the inherent dangerousness of nuclear power. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joins the show.

Mark Anthony Conditt, the suspected Austin serial bomber, blew himself up today as authorities closed in. What do we know so far about Conditt? Brian and John speak with Brian Griffith, the host of People's Republic on KOOP radio in Austin, Texas.

The Israeli military confirmed for the first time today that it bombed what it says was a Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007. In a secret operation that has been extensively speculated on over the past decade, Israel said that it had sent four F-16 fighter jets to destroy the partially-completed facility near Deir az-Zour. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation should serve as a warning to Iran. Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, joins the show.

The US Supreme Court on Monday gave the green light for two class-action lawsuits to go ahead on behalf of residents of Flint, Michigan, who are pursuing civil rights claims against state and local officials over lead contamination in the city's water supply. Julie Hurwitz, a partner at the law firm Goodman & Hurwitz, P.C. and one of the attorneys working on the class action lawsuit, joins Brian and John.

Marielle Franco was a poor, black, LGBTQ woman who grew up in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She went to college and was elected as a city councilwoman. She became a voice for those Brazilians who had no voice. She was a gifted orator and organizer. And last week, she was assassinated in the street. Her assailants have not been identified. Aline Piva, with the group Brazilian Expats for Democracy and Social Justice, and Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek, join the show.

Climate change is making vast swaths of the planet uninhabitable due to extreme heat, while causing deadly winter storms called "nor'easters" that pound the east coast of the United States. Meanwhile, higher average temperatures mean that crop-killing pests are moving farther and farther north, threatening crops. Is it too late to turn things around? Brian and John speak with Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont and the co-author of "What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism" and "Creating an Ecological Society: Toward a Revolutionary Transformation."

