Terrorists Preparing Chemical Attack in Idlib - Syrian UN Envoy

Damascus has revealed that a number of foreign specialists are working on staging a chemical attack which will be extensively covered by Western media and will involve the notorious White Helmets group.

Another false flag "incident" featuring chemical weapons in Syria may take place in Idlib province, where terrorists are operating at the instigation of several Western countries, Syria's permanent representative at the United Nations said on March 27.

"State-sponsors of terrorism have instructed the terrorists to use chemical weapons again," Bashar Jaafari stated. "This theatrical gesture will be carried out with the participation of a number of countries, the White Helmets, and will be covered in Western media", he said, adding that foreign experts preparing the attack will involve women and children.

Jaafari specified that the presumed attack will see poisonous gas used against civilians.

"The victims will be transferred to Israeli hospitals. This all will take place on the Syria-Turkey border," he noted.

The same warnings were issued by the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation in January: they reported that Syrian terrorists were preparing provocations involving chemical warfare agents in Eastern Ghouta, which, they said, would be used by Western states as a pretext for accusing Damascus of the use of chemical weapons against the Syrian civilian population.

Another case of alleged chemical weapons use was reported on January 26 by the White Helmets, a Syrian opposition civil defense group operating in militant-held areas, claiming that three civilians had been killed and dozens more were wounded in a suspected chlorine gas attack on Eastern Ghouta.

Following this report, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert accused Syrian authorities of staging this attack, which was vehemently rejected by Damascus.

Despite no evidence of chemical weapons use having been provided so far, Syrian authorities have been repeatedly accused of using chemical weapons against civilians in the conflict, which began in 2011.

Damascus, in its turn, has repeatedly refuted all claims on chemical weapons use, insisting that all the country's stockpiles had been destroyed.