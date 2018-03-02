Register
23:04 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view taken from a government-held area in Damascus shows smoke rising from the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital following fresh air strikes and rocket fire on February 27, 2018

    E Ghouta Terrorists Prepare Chemical Attacks to Discredit Damascus - Russian MoD

    © AFP 2018/ STRINGER
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Syrian terrorists are preparing provocations involving chemical warfare agents in Eastern Ghouta, which will be used by western states as a pretext for accusing Damascus of the use of chemical weapons against Syrian civilian population, spokesman for the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Yury Yevtushenko said Friday.

    HMEIMIM (Sputnik) — Syrian militants carried out 11 bombardments of residential areas in Damascus in past 24 hours, firing a total of 28 mortar rounds, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said.

    "Illegal armed groups continue firing at residential areas of Damascus and its suburbs. They carried out 11 bombardments throughout the day, firing a total of 28 mortar rounds. The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation also came under fire," Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said at a daily briefing.

    Yevtushenko also noted that illegal armed groups continue to violate the current ceasefire regime not only in Eastern Ghouta but in Aleppo and Latakia provinces as well.

    "We have received from the Syrian party the information about provocations involving chemical warfare agents that are being prepared by the Faylaq al-Rahman, Ahrar al-Sham, and Jabhat al-Nusra (terrorist organization banned in Russia). The provocations aim to put the blame for the use of chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta on the government forces, that is why the action is being prepared close to the contact line with the Syrian army. The civilian victims will be used by the West as a pretext for accusing the Syrian leadership of the use of chemical weapons against its people," Yevtushenko said.

    READ MORE: Militants Shell Damascus-East Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor Near Wafedeen Camp

    Chemical shells
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    'This Approach Not Working Anymore': Syrian Envoy Slams UN Report on Alleged Chemical Weapons Use
    Yevtushenko stated that the Syrian command reiterated once again that it did not possess the chemical weapons.

    Commenting on the situation around the humanitarian corridor in Syria's Eastern Ghouta he said, that the situation in the checkpoint area remains tense.

    "Since yesterday, snipers have regularly been firing at access routes to the corridor," Yevtushenko continued. 

    On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz that terrorists in Eastern Ghouta shelled Damascus around 50-80 times a day, including the region of Russia's embassy and pointed out that Russia would not tolerate this forever.

    Related:

    Scientists Finally Uncover Origins of 'Jihadist Disease' in Syria and Iraq
    Russian Statements About Numerous US Bases in Syria False – Coalition Spokesman
    Residents of Syria’s E Ghouta Running Out of Food, Essentials – Russian Military
    US Hasn't Seen Evidence of Chemical Weapons Use in Syria's Ghouta - Pentagon
    Tags:
    terrorists, provocations, ceasefire violation, Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Al-Nusra Front, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Russia, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok