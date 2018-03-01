Register
10:06 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018

    Syrian Déjà Vu: Why Eastern Ghouta is Repeating the Fate of Aleppo

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The liberation of Eastern Ghouta resembles nothing less than the Aleppo campaign in nearly every respect, Sputnik contributor Andrei Kots writes, adding that once the area is retaken by the Syrian Arab Army, the Western mainstream media and NATO countries will lose interest in the hotspot, exactly as it was with Aleppo.

    It appears that Eastern Ghouta is repeating the fate of Aleppo — from urban warfare tactics to Western mainstream media hysteria over the Syrian Arab Army's (SAA) operation, Sputnik contributor Andrei Kots writes.

    Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held suburb of Damascus, occupies an area of about a hundred square kilometers with the pre-war population reaching 400 thousand people. The area, which is currently encircled by the SAA, was seized by the so-called Syrian opposition and radicals in 2012.

    Kots pointed out that four main militant groups are currently operating in the region: Hayat Tahrir ash Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front), the al-Rahman Legion (Faylaq al-Rahman), Ahrar al-Sham and Jaish-al-Islam. According to SAA estimates, there are 10-12 thousand militants in the region.

    "Militants are using residential high-rises to monitor the SAA units and adjust artillery fire," the journalist explained. "Settlements located on the borders of the territories controlled by extremists have been turned into fortified strongholds with barricades, anti-tank ditches, and well-protected firing points. The network of underground tunnels allows the militants to quickly feed reinforcements along the front line and hide from aviation and artillery shelling."

    PAK FA
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Possible Deployment of Russia's Su-57 in Syria 'a Message' to US – Analyst
    The Sputnik contributor noted that the highest concentration of militants was detected in the towns of Douma, Ayn Tarma, Saqba, Al-Nashabiyah, and Harasta which are located on the highway M5, linking Damascus with Homs.

    However, Jobar, a municipality of the Syrian capital Damascus and the westernmost point of the territory controlled by the militants, poses the greatest challenge to the SAA. "From this bridgehead jihadists have repeatedly shelled at the Russian Embassy in Damascus with mortars," Kots remarked.

    "Despite the reconciliation statements by Jaish al-Islam, the mortar shelling of Damascus continues from the territory controlled by the group," Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation center in Syria reported on February 26. "During the last week, 228 mines and shells were fired by militants from Eastern Ghouta at residential areas of the Syrian capital. Four people were killed; more than 50 were injured, including 16 children."

    On February 24 the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on a 30-day ceasefire. In addition, Russia introduced a humanitarian pause in Eastern Ghouta between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm.

    "At 9 am on February 27, a humanitarian corridor was opened for the release of civilians from the zone of de-escalation," Russian General Viktor Pankov reported on Tuesday, adding that jihadists did not allow civilians to flee the region.

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, take a selfie with their certificates after taking part in a training session in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area, east of the capital Damascus, on November 22, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, take a selfie with their certificates after taking part in a training session in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area, east of the capital Damascus, on November 22, 2016

    West Up In Arms About Syrian Army's Progress in Eastern Ghouta

    Meanwhile, the extremists are using the situation around Eastern Ghouta to their own advantage, Kots noted.

    "The situation in Eastern Ghouta is very similar to what happened in the autumn and winter of 2016 around Aleppo," the journalist pointed out. "Like in Eastern Ghouta, the militants of the 'moderate opposition' did not allow civilians out of the city using them as human shields, grabbing all humanitarian aid and conducting aggressive propaganda on the Internet, accusing [Syrian President Bashar] Assad and Russia of inhumane methods of warfare."

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defense run to help survivors from a street that attacked by airstrikes and shelling of the Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, suburb of Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    Russia to Proceed With Implementing UNSC Truce Resolution in Eastern Ghouta
    Predictably, the Western media and numerous activists have quickly joined this chorus, exactly as was the case during the liberation of Aleppo, the journalist added.

    He referred to numerous "fake news" which have recently appeared on the Internet, starting with alleged footage of destruction in Douma, that was actually made in the Gaza Strip, and ending with the groundless claims that Russian Su-57 stealth fighters have "razed Eastern Ghouta to the ground."

    Meanwhile, the notorious White Helmets, an NGO that has been repeatedly accused of falsifying information about its operations, claimed Monday that the SAA used chlorine gas against the town of Al-Shifoniya in Eastern Ghouta, which resulted in the death of one child and the suffocation of many in the region. However, no evidence confirming the claims has been presented so far.

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, take a selfie with their certificates after taking part in a training session in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area, east of the capital Damascus, on November 22, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Same Old: Notorious White Helmets Report a Chemical Attack, Blame Damascus Again
    Nevertheless, the Western media are eagerly circulating unverified information, which is spread by the militants and the infamous NGO, Kots pointed out, adding that the main objective of these media attacks is to vilify the SAA and the Russo-Syrian coalition.

    Addressing the High-Level Segment of the 37th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted the double-standard approach exercised by the Western MSM and political figures.

    "We believe that dividing terrorists into the 'good' and 'bad' ones is unacceptable, especially when it is done depending on the extremists' proclaimed objectives or sources of financing," Lavrov stressed. "Russia continues to fight this vicious practice of double standards and supports the Syrian army in its move to destroy terrorism."

    According to Kots, the West is up in arms about the SAA making progress on the ground in Syria.

    However, the journalist opined that once the Syrian government forces establish control over Eastern Ghouta, the Western mass media and NATO member states will immediately lose interest in the issue.

    "That is exactly what happened in Aleppo," Kots recalled. "None of the Western countries sent humanitarian aid to the residents of the liberated city."

    The views and opinions expressed by Andrei Kots are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Same Old: Notorious White Helmets Report a Chemical Attack, Blame Damascus Again
    'Syrian Media Expose White Helmets' Lies' - Information Minister
    White Helmets Ready for 'False-Flag' Chemical Attack in Syria - Reports
    US Threatens Russia With Guerilla War in Syria – Analyst
    Moscow Aware of Prepared Provocations in Syria Involving Chemical Weapons
    Lebanon's Hezbollah Launches Syria War-Based Video Game
    Tags:
    urban warfare, propaganda campaign, chemical weapons, propaganda, The Syrian war, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, UN Security Council (UNSC), NATO, Jaish al-Islam, Ahrar ash-Sham, White Helmets, Syrian Arab Army, Al-Nusra Front, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Sergei Lavrov, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, United States, Russia, Middle East, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok