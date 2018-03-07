Fake News Alert: Media Stirred Over White Helmets' 'New' Horror Movie

Pictures allegedly showing the White Helmets' filmmaking studio in Syria's Eastern Ghouta have appeared on social media, prompting numerous news agencies to assume that the group is producing another "documentary" movie about the "atrocities" of the Syrian government.

Syrian activist Penelope Stafyla posted the footage to her Facebook profile to show the "media industry" and the "Hollywood production" of the White Helmets; the images featured fake human limbs, theatrical grease-paint, a plastic bottle with some substance that looked like blood, etc. Stafyla suggested that the group was shooting another film to demonize President Bashar al-Assad as well as to accuse the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against civilians.

The pictures also show an assistant director holding a clapperboard standing in front of a woman carrying a child who has allegedly been affected by the chemical gas attack and was powdered to look like a bomb victim.

Is It Real or Not?

Reacting to the pictures posted by Stafyla, one Facebook user said that the images were not actually from the brand-new movie by the White Helmets, but were part of a film about the "fake revolution" in Syria, called "Revolution man," directed by Najdat Aznour and released on February 22.

A new movie "Revolution Man" directed by Syrian director Najdat Aznour. Deals with rebel propaganda,#WhiteHelmets fakery, child soldiers & the role of western media in demonizing the government. See photos on facebook page (https://t.co/95k6hraNLd) Opened in #Syria on Feb. 22. pic.twitter.com/H9EsIueHSO — Walid (@walid970721) 27 февраля 2018 г.

Another Facebook user commented a host of pictures, imagining what it would be like if US President Donald Trump saw those images, or what his daughter Ivanka’s reaction would be to them, referring to the US attack on the military base in Syria on April 7, 2017, when Ivanka was the one who showed photos of babies allegedly affected by sarin gas used by Bashar Assad, thus triggering President Trump to launch 59 Tomahawk missiles against Syria.

The White Helmets' Dark Past and More Staged Stories to Come

While the White Helmets claim to be an impartial humanitarian NGO saving lives in war-weary Syria, it has repeatedly been revealed that the group has staged developments in its clips and an Oscar-winning film in order to vilify Damascus, to show that the government indiscriminately kills its own people, even children.

On February 25, volunteers from the White Helmets reported that the Syrian government had used chlorine gas against the town of Al-Shifoniya in Eastern Ghouta, which led to the death of a child and "widespread suffocation" among the locals.

What seems interesting is that weeks prior to the report, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation received information from a local resident that Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Nusra Front) terrorists, along with the White Helmets, were preparing to stage a provocation, involving the use of chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta in order to accuse the government of killing civilians. This warning was, however, ignored by the mainstream media and the US-led international coalition, who prefer to rely on unverified and, in particular, fake sources.

As for numerous staged clips showing the group's daily rescue operations, one of the mainstream media outlets today posted an "astonishing" video filmed in the Eastern Ghouta enclave. While the footage shows the volunteers "heroically" saving the live of a baby, retrieving it from the debris, it was not verified and raises many questions if one looks at it more attentively.

READ MORE: White Helmets Ready for 'False-Flag' Chemical Attack in Syria — Reports

A social media user has posted a thread of tweets concerning the freshly released video, casting doubt on its authenticity.

#WhiteHelmet video, another propaganda stunt? Promulgated by western corp. media without verification or examination of video tweeted by Ismail Alabdullah, terrorist sympathizer. Watch video & pls comment, pls question. @TheSun comments? @RenieriArts @21WIRE pic.twitter.com/gqGUGhzlUE — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) 7 марта 2018 г.

Even more thrilling, besides the rescuer not even bothering to check whether the infant was alive or had injuries and apparently rushing to nowhere with a cameraman running behind him without showing the child, is that if you stop the video, it appears that the baby looks like a doll…

If I had to call this — I would say it’s a doll. pic.twitter.com/QmfPU5kh27 — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) 7 марта 2018 г.

READ MORE: Same Old: Notorious White Helmets Report a Chemical Attack, Blame Damascus Again

Once again this proves that the group and the mainstream media, who are quick to pick up any story, would do anything to distort reality, probably implementing the US-led coalition's scenario to discredit President Assad's government. Time will show whether the world will witness another Oscar-winning fake "horror" story presented by the infamous White Helmets, pursuing their campaign of distortion and deception against Damascus.