18:10 GMT +319 March 2018
    F-22 Raptor

    US Planning to Launch Attack Against Syrian Army 'Very Soon' - Source

    Middle East
    In late 2017, troops from the Syrian Army and other allied ground forces liberated parts of the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, effectively reestablishing a land route stretching from Iran to Syria and Lebanon, where the formidable Hezbollah political party and militia is based.

    Speaking to Sputnik reporter Suliman Mulhem, a Syrian analyst reported that a largescale US military operation is set to be launched against the Syrian Army near the Syria-Iraq border "very soon."

    "The US is planning a large attack against the Syrian Army very soon to capture Syria's border with Iraq, especially near al-Tanf and perhaps even parts further inland," the analyst told Sputnik, citing informed military sources stationed near the al-Tanf US military base. 

    Reports of an upcoming escalation with the US are also circulating on social media.

    This military operation would strengthen the US' position in Syria and, depending on the scale of the attack, could result in US-backed forces seizing more oil fields in eastern and central Syria. US-backed militants already control around 70-80 percent of Syria's proven oil reserves.

    READ MORE: US Prepared Militants for Conducting Chemical Attacks, Poised to Hit Syria — MoD

    US helicopters. (File)
    CC BY 2.0 / The U.S. Army / Jalalabad Airfield
    US Caught Evacuating More Daesh Leaders in Syria - State Media
    Perhaps more importantly, this escalation could sever the strategic Iran-Iraq-Syria-Lebanon land route, which will not only diminish Iran's ability to funnel funds and armaments to Hezbollah, but will also adversely affect Syria's ability to trade with Iraq and Iran, and could complicate Syria's post-war reconstruction plans.

    Backed by the Russian Air Force (RuAF), the Syrian Army has made significant progress against hardline Islamist militants across the country, and is currently in the process of ousting militants from Damascus.

    A military escalation by the US would undermine Syria's sovereignty, and threaten the progress the Syrian Army has made in stabilizing many parts of the country.

    Tomorrow marks the 15th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Iraq. As the country has been plagued by violence and instability ever since, it's not surprising that most Syrians are dreading the prospect of further US military involvement in Syria.

