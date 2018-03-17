US Prepared Militants for Conducting Chemical Attacks, Poised to Hit Syria - MoD

Provocations by US-trained militants groups using chemical weapons will serve as a pretext for the United States to attack Syria, and Moscow has seen corresponding preparatory moves, including the formation of naval strike groups, the Russian General Staff has said.

"We note the evidence of preparation for possible attacks. Strike groups of naval carriers with cruise missiles are being formed in the Eastern part of the Mediterranean, in the Persian Gulf and in the Red Sea," chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said.

He stressed that it is unclear, who the US wants to support in this case, Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorists or their allies terrorizing Eastern Ghouta.

According to Rudskoy, militants of the al-Nusra Front from Eastern Ghouta have recently intensified the shelling of Damascus, the army is now conducting operations to eliminate the terrorists.

"Jabhat al-Nusra militants along with the White Helmets are preparing a staged chemical attack in the Alghabit and Kalbb Lusa communities situated 25 km to the North-West of Idlib. There are 20 chlorine containers in their possession," said the Russian General Staff.

The General assured that such an incident would be widely broadcasted in foreign media.

*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as al-Nusra Front) is a terrorist group banned in Russia