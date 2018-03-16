Register
21:08 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian Army's offensive operation to the east of Deir-ez-Zor. File photo

    Syrian Army Says Liberated 70% of Eastern Ghouta From Terrorists

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1120

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian government troops have liberated from terrorists 70 percent of the territory of Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta so far, the Syrian army command said.

    "Paying the price of the blood of our heroes who perished, and in coordinated efforts with our allied forces, we have managed to liberate dozens of settlements and villages in Eastern Ghouta… a total of 70 percent of the territory seized by terrorist groups," the Syrian army command said in a statement.

    Government forces are continuing to advance in the area, and recently liberated the town of Jisreen, in addition to the city of Hamouriyah.

    “After sweeping out the surrounding farmlands and defusing the landmines, IEDs and all terrorists’ defenses, the storming units succeeded in establishing full control over the town [Jisreen],” a military source reported to Syrian media.

    In a bid to retake Hamouriyah, Islamist militants launched a counter-attack, but were successfully repelled by the Syrian Army. 

    East #Ghouta: #SAA free Ar Rayhan from "rebels" v @sayed_ridha pic.twitter.com/CFrhGx7TyT

    #Syria #EasternGhouta Footage of the #SAA, the liberation of #Hamouriyahhttps://t.co/jAntmxWfsk pic.twitter.com/OMqlwRqVhy

    While whole western world is preoccupied by fabricated Russian poisoning of British ex-spy #SAA heroes are quietly with allies help kicking western backed terrorists out of #Eastern_Ghouta 👏👏🇸🇾👍 https://t.co/E6Hs69Z1HW

    Bugün, Doğu Guta'dan#Syria #EasternGhouta #EastGhouta #Ghouta #SAA #SyrianArabArmy #SyrianArmy #TigerForces #Tigers #Freedom

    READ MORE: WATCH Syrian Army Cracks Down on Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta

    According to the latest reports, the Syrian troops have already liberated more than half of the area, which jihadists have controlled control since 2012. It is known that 10,000 to 12,000 militants are to be somewhere in the area.

    Eastern Ghouta was occupied by anti-government Islamist extremists in 2012. After the recent UN resolution, the fighting in the area didn't abate, even when the humanitarian pause was in place, the Russian Defense Ministry said. As militants constantly target all exits from the enclave, civilians cannot leave the area safely.

    Related:

    Turkish General Staff Says Southeastern Nusaybin City Shelled From Syria
    Russian MoD Broadcasting Situation at Eastern Ghouta, Aleppo Checkpoints Live
    Russian Embassy Urges US to Refrain from Escalating Conflict in Eastern Ghouta
    Syrian Civilians Talk About Life in Eastern Ghouta After Escaping Enclave
    Militants in Eastern Ghouta Provoke Syrian Army to Retaliate - Russian MoD
    Tags:
    liberated neighborhood, liberated towns, militants, UN resolution, Syrian Army, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse