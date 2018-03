Dozens of civilian refugees have begun evacuating through a safe passageway set up between the government-controlled al-Wafedin and the rebel-held Douma districts.

A total of 17 families, or 76 people, including 49 children are reported to have been evacuated through the corridor. Russian military medics have already treated over 200 Syrians, while people in need have been given food and other essentials.

There have been reports of rebel snipers shooting civilians trying to reach the government side.