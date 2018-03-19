Eastern Ghouta in Details

Tens of thousands of civilians have already left Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held Damascus suburb, through humanitarian corridors organized by Syria and Russia. At the same time, the country's armed forces are continuing to liberate the area from terrorists.

The area has remained a hot spot on the Syrian map, with militants and government forces exchanging fire. In late February, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401, urging all parties to the conflict to immediately stop hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian ceasefire for at least 30 days across the entire Syrian territory in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid supplies, as well as the medical evacuation of injured people. Despite the adopted document, clashes in the area have continued.

