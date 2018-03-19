Register
17:29 GMT +319 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Infographics

    Eastern Ghouta in Details

    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    News

    All news
    All news
    Eastern Ghouta
    © Sputnik/

    Tens of thousands of civilians have already left Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held Damascus suburb, through humanitarian corridors organized by Syria and Russia. At the same time, the country's armed forces are continuing to liberate the area from terrorists.

    The area has remained a hot spot on the Syrian map, with militants and government forces exchanging fire. In late February, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401, urging all parties to the conflict to immediately stop hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian ceasefire for at least 30 days across the entire Syrian territory in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid supplies, as well as the medical evacuation of injured people. Despite the adopted document, clashes in the area have continued.

    Explore our infographic to find out more about Eastern Ghouta.

    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More infographics

    • 2018 Russian Presidential Election
      Last update: 10:45 16.03.2018
      10:45 16.03.2018

      2018 Russian Presidential Election

      Only three days are left until Sunday, when Russians will go to the polls and cast their ballots in the forthcoming presidential election, choosing the name of the person who will govern the country for the next six years.

    • Turkish Operation in Afrin
      Last update: 17:15 15.03.2018
      17:15 15.03.2018

      Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures

      On January 20, Ankara, jointly with forces from the opposition Free Syrian Army, launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin in order to "clear" Turkey's border with Syria of the terrorist threat.

    • Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
      Last update: 22:59 02.03.2018
      22:59 02.03.2018

      Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow

      The combat capability of the Russian Armed Forces has notably improved over the past few years. Great strides have been taken to build up the country's ground forces and navy, as well as to develop new types of arms, including hypersonic gliders and laser weapons.

    • Approval Ratings of Presidential Candidates
      Last update: 12:00 28.02.2018
      12:00 28.02.2018

      Public Opinion: Who is the Most Popular Presidential Candidate in Russia

      The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, while the pre-election campaign officially kicked off on December 18, 2017.

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse