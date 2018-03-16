Register
19:33 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)

    Palestinian Movement Threatens Israel With New Intifada

    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestine will launch a new Arab intifada – an uprising against Israel - in response to relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which is expected to take place in May, Nayef Hawatmeh, head of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), said Friday.

    "If the United States relocates its embassy to Jerusalem, this will be another crime against international law, a new crime, a new aggressive action against the Palestinian people… And we, certainly, will meet this decision with the people's resistance, with an intifada. All who advocate peace among the Arabs and among the Israelis must oppose this action," Hawatmeh said at a press conference in Moscow.

    The official noted that the Israeli authorities didn't leave any possibility for the continuation of talks on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.

    "Right and far right governments of Israel that succeed each other do not leave any possibility for serious and responsible negotiations to solve the Palestinian problem," Hawatmeh said at a press conference in Moscow.

    According to Hawatmeh, the Palestinian problem is now going through a very difficult stage, which is the result of Israeli and US policies that have become even more aggressive toward Palestine and the Middle East after the election of US President Donald Trump.

    By deciding to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate the US embassy to this city, Trump showed that the "issue of Jerusalem was just removed from the agenda of talks," the DFLP leader stressed.

    Hawatmeh has also threatened Washington with protests in front of US embassies by Palestinians living in other countries.

    The US Plans on Jerusalem

    In February, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that Washington would open its new embassy in Jerusalem in May to mark the 70th anniversary of the state of Israel.

    Worshippers kneel and pray in front of the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, February 25, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    Jerusalem's Church of Holy Sepulchre Closes to Protest Taxes
    At the same time, this date for Palestinians is the eve of Nakba, or the 1948 Palestinian exodus, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee over Israel's occupation.

    Last December, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of moving the US embassy, currently located in Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem.

    The step has prompted criticism from a number of states, first and foremost those in the Middle East and Palestine, and triggered a wave of protests in the region.

    READ MORE: Apartheid Much? Israeli Jerusalem Residency Law Provokes Widespread Outrage

    Following Trump's decision, Hamas announced the beginning of the third "intifada." The previous intifada uprisings in 1987-1991 and 2000-2005 left hundreds of Israelis and thousands of Palestinians dead.

    The first Palestinian intifada was a Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation of the territories conquered during the 1967 Six-Day War, while the second uprising was provoked by visits of Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and a group of his supporters of the Temple Mount. While the second intifada had declined, the situation still has remained tense.

    Related:

    Israeli Tanks Target Hamas Posts in Gaza in Response to Explosions - IDF
    IDF Hit Over Dozen of Hamas Targets in Response to Explosion Near Gaza Strip
    Israel Returns Fire After Hamas-Staged Explosion at Security Fence
    Tags:
    Intifada, Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse