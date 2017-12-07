Register
00:48 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian students waving the national Palestinian flag and a model of Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock mosque protest in the streets of the southern Lebanese port city of Sidon on December 7, 2017 against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

    Trump's Jerusalem Move 'Will Launch a Very Big Intifada' – Gaza Uni Professor

    © AFP 2017/ Mahmoud ZAYYAT
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    161

    US President Donald Trump's announcement of recognition for Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will intensify anger against Israel in Palestine and across the Arab world, Dr. Waleed AlModallal, Head of the Department of Economics and Political Science at the Islamic University of Gaza, told Radio Sputnik.

    On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the Department of State to take measures for the relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. However, he did sign a waiver to delay the relocation by six months, something all US presidents have signed every six months since the Jerusalem Embassy Act was passed in 1995.

    The move is opposed by governments all over the world who fear that the move will result in more Middle Eastern conflict. Dr. Waleed AlModallal, Head of the Department of Economics and Political Science at the Islamic University of Gaza, told Radio Sputnik that Trump's announcement has aroused a lot of anger in Palestine and elsewhere.

    Giant US flag screened alongside Israel's national flag by the Jerusalem municipality on the walls of the old city
    © AFP 2017/ Ahmad GHARABLI
    Iranian Politician: No Matter How Strongly Trump Wants It Jerusalem Won't be Israel's Capital
    "There is a big anger in Palestine, Arab countries, the Islamic countries as well, among the supporters of the Palestinian issue. This action, which contradicts the international resolution, will launch a very big Intifada in the Palestinian territories," AlModallal said.

    Sputnik: Do you really think a war can erupt between Israel and Palestine, based on that?

    Dr. Waleed AlModallal: It will make it difficult for the American side to play the role of a broker between the Palestinians and the Israelis. This decision isolates America from playing this role in the future and will ignite the fuels of the Intifada in the Palestinian territories, the West Bank and Gaza and inside East Jerusalem.

    Sputnik: Trump said that he does support a two-state solution and he hopes that America can continue helping to reach a deal. He didn't say anything about West and East Jerusalem, he just said "Jerusalem." Do you think he might, in the future, support a division of the city?

    Dr. Waleed AlModallal: "He doesn't know what he's talking about. West Jerusalem was occupied in 1948, and it's already under Israeli occupation and Israeli law as well. But, since 1967 the East has been considered by the international community and international law as an occupied part of Jerusalem. 

    When he talks about Jerusalem as a united city, according to the Israeli vision, I think he is including East and West. In addition, he is talking about a city which has been extended by the Israelis perhaps tenfold in 60 years. We are talking about an extended Jerusalem, on account of the Palestinian land in the West Bank.

    A balloon flies near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third most holy site, in the old city of Jerusalem
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Israeli Minister Calls on Russia to Follow US in Moving Embassy to Jerusalem
    Turkey had said that if Trump recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, that they would cease relations with Israel. Do you see other countries also ceasing relations, or taking steps based on Trump's statement?

    Dr. Waleed AlModallal: Yes of course, especially some of these [Middle Eastern] countries, like Turkey and others. They will be under pressure from their people to freeze or stop their relationship with Israel. It will really badly affect Israel's international relations. Lots of these governments and organizations will be under public pressure to cease relations, especially in some democratic regimes. 

    What is needed not only to resolve the problems at hand, but to move forward toward a two-state solution?

    Dr. Waleed AlModallal: It's too little and too late to talk about a two-state resolution, because Israel has completely occupied the country and tried to annex all the Palestinian land, to practice its law on these lands. 

    It's too late to talk about a two-state solution after all the settlement building since the 1960's occupation. The only thing to do is to stop such a stupid declaration and to force Israel to meet the international resolutions which have been made in the past.

    Related:

    Israeli Minister Calls on Russia to Follow US in Moving Embassy to Jerusalem
    Israeli Ambassador to Russia: Too Early to Address Jerusalem's Borders Issue
    'Discontent and Indignation': Saudi Legislator Blasts US Decision on Jerusalem
    Jerusalem's Status to Be Defined at Israel-Palestine Talks - Russian Envoy
    Trump's Decision on Jerusalem Provokes Criticism Worldwide
    Tags:
    conflict, Intifada, Arab world, capital, Donald Trump, Palestine, Israel, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok