Register
16:15 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Arabia Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Saudi Crown Prince: If Iran Develops Nuclear Bomb, 'We Will Follow Suit ASAP'

    © AP Photo/ Etienne Oliveau/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    4013

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has commented on the country's actions, in case Iran develops a nuclear weapon.

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has said that the country will follow suit as soon as possible if Iran develops a nuclear weapon.

    "Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible," Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS in an interview.

    He has also compared Iranian leader Ali Khamenei with Hitler.

    This is not the first time when the successor of the Saudi throne likens the Iranian supreme leader to the head of Nazi Germany. Last November, during an interview to The New York Times, bin Salman stated that Khamenei "is the new Hitler of the Middle East," adding that Riyadh doesn't want Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to "repeat what happened" in Europe and the region.

    Last week, the Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee, comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, issued a statement after an Arab League meeting in Cairo, condemning Iran's continued development of its ballistic missile program and expressing concerns over what it described as Tehran's lack of seriousness in complying with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    Iran, in its turn, dismissed the statement as “completely worthless,” adding that the Quartet "should know that Iranophobia has become a failed policy."

    READ MORE: Choice of Pompeo as US Sec. of State Endangers Iran's Nuclear Deal — Report

    Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, uses a diagram of a bomb to describe Iran's nuclear program while delivering his address to the 67th United Nations General Assembly meeting September 27, 2012 at the United Nations in New York.
    © AFP 2018/ Don Emmert
    Netanyahu Accuses Iran of 'Building Aggressive Empire', Tehran Hits Back
    The two major Middle Eastern powers, Iran and Saudi Arabia, have deep disagreements on a number of regional issues, including conflicts in Syria and Yemen. In 2016, Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran following protests in front of its diplomatic premises in Tehran.

    Recently, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani named two conditions for a thaw between the two countries, saying that Riyadh should "stop the misguided friendship with Israel and the inhuman bombardment of Yemen."

    Tags:
    CBS News, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Iran, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse