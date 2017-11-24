Saudi Crown Prince Slams Iranian Supreme Leader as 'New Hitler of Middle East'

"[Iran's] supreme leader is the new Hitler of the Middle East. But we've learned from Europe that appeasement doesn't work. We don't want the new Hitler in Iran to repeat what happened in Europe in the Middle East," Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman told The New York Times.

Saudi Arabia broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after attacks on its diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad, provoked by the execution of top Iranian Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, along with 42 other people convicted of terrorism, by Riyadh. One of the leaders of the Arab Sunni world, Bahrain, as well as Sudan and Djibouti also cut diplomatic relations with Iran in solidarity with Riyadh.

READ MORE: Saudi Prince Calls Iran's Alleged Supply of Missiles to Houthis 'Aggression'

The relations between the two countries have further deteriorated in the wake of the Yemeni Houthi rebels' missile launch targeting Riyadh. While the Saudi-led coalition that has been conducting a military campaign in Yemen since 2015 has accused Iran of allegedly providing Houthis with weapons, Tehran has strongly denied the claims and emphasized that Riyadh was wrong to consider the Islamic Republic its "enemy," while believing that Israel and the US were its "friends."