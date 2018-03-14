Register
17:59 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010

    Choice of Pompeo as US Sec. of State Endangers Iran's Nuclear Deal - Report

    © AFP 2018/ ATTA KENARE
    World
    Get short URL
    0 23

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to lead the US Department of State not only places the Iran nuclear deal in jeopardy, it also makes nuclear negotiations with North Korea less likely to yield results, the private intelligence firm Soufan Group said in a report on Wednesday.

    "The landmark Iran nuclear deal is likely in serious jeopardy, as are the prospects that North Korea would sign a similar agreement with this mercurial US administration," the report said. "Pompeo is a vocal critic of the JCPOA and his confirmation likely will spell the end of the agreement."

    The JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the deal is formally known, freezes Iran’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons for at least a decade while easing sanctions and returning billions of dollars of frozen assets to Tehran.

    READ MORE: Trump Ousts Tillerson as Sec of State, Will Replace Him With Pompeo

    Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard secure the area outside the Iranian parliament during an attack on the complex in the capital Tehran on June 7, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ Hossein MERSADI / FARS NEWS
    Iran Revolutionary Guard Says Foiled Attack on Southeastern Military Checkpoint
    Trump has refused to re-certify the deal but has thus far stopped short of scrapping the agreement, which is strongly backed by the EU and five other nations that joined the US in negotiating the 2015 accord – China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

    Trump is also attempting to arrange a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with the ultimate US goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

    Related:

    Ex-Syrian Diplomat: Pompeo's Policy Towards Damascus Remains Likely Unchanged
    'Pro-Torture Picks': Human Rights Watch Slams Pompeo's Appointment
    CIA Would Put US Lives at Greater Risk if It Does Not Work With Russia - Pompeo
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mike Pompeo, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok