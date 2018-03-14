Choice of Pompeo as US Sec. of State Endangers Iran's Nuclear Deal - Report

"The landmark Iran nuclear deal is likely in serious jeopardy, as are the prospects that North Korea would sign a similar agreement with this mercurial US administration," the report said. "Pompeo is a vocal critic of the JCPOA and his confirmation likely will spell the end of the agreement."
The JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the deal is formally known, freezes Iran’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons for at least a decade while easing sanctions and returning billions of dollars of frozen assets to Tehran.
READ MORE: Trump Ousts Tillerson as Sec of State, Will Replace Him With Pompeo
Trump is also attempting to arrange a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with the ultimate US goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.
