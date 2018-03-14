Choice of Pompeo as US Sec. of State Endangers Iran's Nuclear Deal - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to lead the US Department of State not only places the Iran nuclear deal in jeopardy, it also makes nuclear negotiations with North Korea less likely to yield results, the private intelligence firm Soufan Group said in a report on Wednesday.

"The landmark Iran nuclear deal is likely in serious jeopardy, as are the prospects that North Korea would sign a similar agreement with this mercurial US administration," the report said. "Pompeo is a vocal critic of the JCPOA and his confirmation likely will spell the end of the agreement."

The JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the deal is formally known, freezes Iran’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons for at least a decade while easing sanctions and returning billions of dollars of frozen assets to Tehran.

Trump has refused to re-certify the deal but has thus far stopped short of scrapping the agreement, which is strongly backed by the EU and five other nations that joined the US in negotiating the 2015 accord – China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Trump is also attempting to arrange a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with the ultimate US goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.