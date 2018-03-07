Register
20:00 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view taken from a government-held area in Damascus shows smoke rising from the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital following fresh air strikes and rocket fire on February 27, 2018

    US State Dept Spokesperson Says Astana Peace Process for Syria Has Failed

    © AFP 2018/ STRINGER
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 14

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Wednesday that the Astana peace process for Syria has failed and questioned Moscow's commitment to a ceasefire in the Damascus enclave of Eastern Ghouta.

    "Russia conducted 20 bombing missions in Damascus and Eastern Ghouta the week of February 24. Now, Russia is also using Syria to test SU-57 stealth fighter. So much for Russia’s commitment to the ceasefire, civilian safety, and humanitarian assistance. Astana has failed," Nauert said in a Twitter message.

    A rebel fighter carries his weapon inside a damaged building on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Syrian Army Advancing on Militant Defenses in Eastern Ghouta - Reports
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow was fully complying with UN Security Council Resolution 2401, which calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Syria but does not apply to terrorist groups such as Daesh and Al-Qaeda and their affiliates. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in his turn, has said that two advanced Su-57 fighter jets have returned home after a testing program in Syria.

    This is not the first time, the US State Department dubs the Astana process as "failure."

    Last month, the UNSC unanimously approved resolution 2401, which provides for the introduction of a ceasefire regime throughout Syria for a period of 30 days.

    The decision on the resolution came nearly two weeks after the escalation of the situation in Eastern Ghouta, following the launch of a military operation by the Syrian government forces, in a bid to clear the region of militants

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy Slams US State Dept. Statements on Astana Syrian Peace Process

    Despite the ceasefire, regime militants continued to shell Damascus, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that terrorists in Eastern Ghouta had been shelling Damascus around 50-80 times a day, including the region of Russia’s embassy.

    However, the US State Department instantly shifted the blame on Damascus, saying that the Syrian forces been conducting airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta, that had claimed lives of civilians.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Victory in Ghouta Would Be 'Like a Second Aleppo' – Military Analyst
    Liberation of E Ghouta Will Deal a Heavy Blow to Terrorist Sponsors – Analyst
    Militant Claims About Gov't Gas Attacks in Ghouta Sign of Desperation – Reports
    Tags:
    US State Department in Geneva, Heather Nauert, Syria, Ghouta
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok