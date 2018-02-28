Militants Shell Syrian Army in Eastern Ghouta Amid Humanitarian Pause

On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the Syrian conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause across the entire territory of Syria in order to safely supply humanitarian aid and evacuate injured people.

Militants have opened mortar fire at the Syrian government troops near a humanitarian corridor in Muhayam-al-Wafedin settlement in Eastern Ghouta, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

After 9.00 a.m. Damascus time (07:00 GMT), when the “humanitarian pause” started, militants continued attacking the Syrian army, who, jointly with the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, prepared the humanitarian corridor for the exit of civilians from Eastern Ghouta.

On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that a new daily humanitarian pause in Eastern Ghouta would start on Tuesday from 09:00 until 14:00, following the relevant order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, the first day of the truce was hindered by the attacks of militants, with the Syrian army not responding to provocations. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, after shelling exists from Eastern Ghouta, preventing civilians from leaving, the militants started a new offensive against the Syrian government troops.

READ MORE: Russia to Proceed With Implementing UNSC Truce Resolution in Eastern Ghouta

© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh East Ghouta Clashes Aimed at Distracting Attention From Israeli Attacks - Iranian Official

The humanitarian pause in Eastern Ghouta comes in line with the UN Security Council's Saturday resolution 2401, calling on all parties to the conflict to promptly stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause across the whole territory of Syria in order to guarantee the safe and unhindered supply of humanitarian aid as well as the medical evacuation of those injured.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that terrorist groups were trying to undermine the ceasefire, attempting to provoke a backlash from the Syrian army.