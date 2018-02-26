Register
10:15 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Washington Monument is seen beyond the US State Department's flag June 30, 2015 in Washington, DC

    Russian Embassy Slams US State Dept. Statements on Astana Syrian Peace Process

    © AFP 2018/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1130

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The remarks of the US State Department regarding the “failure of the Astana process” in the light of the situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta are contradictory, biased and rather disconcerting, the Russian Embassy in the United States has said.

    On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered humanitarian aid supplies as well as medical evacuation of those injured.

    The Russian Embassy noted that the United States supported the resolution which, among other things, praised the efforts of Russia, Turkey and Iran as the Astana process guarantor states aimed at cessation of hostilities in Syria.

    “In this regard, attention was drawn to the statements of [US Department of State] Spokesperson Heather Nauert, contradicting the US position at the United Nations, about the ‘failure of the Astana process’ in connection with the situation in Eastern Ghouta … Such biased statements can only be met with bewilderment. Nobody will even think of the ‘failure of the Geneva talks’, despite the fact that over the years since their launch, unfortunately, they have not managed to achieve any significant milestones in the Syrian political settlement so far,” the embassy said in a statement on Sunday.

    Buildings destroyed in the course of military operations in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russian Military: Militants Preparing Provocation in Eastern Ghouta With Use of Poisonous Agents
    The Russian Embassy had also expressed the concerns that the United States was receiving information about the situation in Syria through unreliable sources, such as the White Helmets non-governmental organization, which, according to the Russian diplomats, joined the ranks of terrorists.

    “We urge the US partners to verify more carefully the information they receive, compare it with the real situation in Syria and take into account the tireless efforts of Russia, Turkey and Iran to reconcile the Syrians at the Astana talks and in the light of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress recently held in Sochi,” the embassy said.

    The diplomatic mission stressed that Russia was seeking to achieve together with the international community an early completion of the anti-terrorist operation in Syria and help establish a long-awaited lasting peace in this country.

    Eastern Ghouta, located near Damascus, is controlled by Jaysh al-Islam and other armed opposition groups as well as by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group. The militant groups attempting to provoke the backfire from the Syrian army. Meanwhile, the region is one of four de-escalation zones, established during Syrian reconciliation talks in Astana, with with Russia, Iran and Turkey serving as the agreements' guarantors.

    Related:

    Attack on Russian Su-25 is Attack on Astana Process – Turkish Analyst
    Seeking New Solutions to Old Problems: Moscow Welcomes Astana's UN Initiatives
    Astana-8 Brings Russia-Iran-Turkey Agreement on Detainees, Demining, Sochi Talks
    Next Round of Talks on Syria May Be Held in Astana on December 21-22
    Talks on Humanitarian Issues in Syria to Kick Off in Astana
    Tags:
    peace process, Astana, United States, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok