Local Syrians Form Militia to Evict US-Backed Forces From Raqqa – Reports

Local Sunni Arab tribesmen have formed a militia to fight and oust the US-backed SDF from Raqqa, according to media reports and reports circulating on social media.
The group, which has called itself the Popular Resistance of Raqqa (PRoR), currently has just a few dozen fighters in its ranks, but is covertly recruiting additional combatants.
Armed with only small arms and light weapons (SALW), they are currently only able to conduct hit-and-run attacks, as they simply don't have the manpower to take and hold territory.
Sunni Arab tribesmen — primarily from the Al-Shaitat tribe — played a significant role in the Syrian Army's Russia-backed offensive against Daesh* (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) in Deir ez-Zor, contributing thousands of fighters to anti-terrorist operations in the area.
Much of the casualties from the US' attack on Syrian forces last month were reportedly from this tribe. A number of troops from the elite "ISIS Hunters" militia were also killed by the US military in last month's attack.
Syrian media reported that a total of 50-60 pro-government combatants were killed in the attack, refuting reports of hundreds of soldiers being killed.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
