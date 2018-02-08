Pentagon Says Conducted 'Defensive' Airstrikes Against Pro-Syrian Gov't Forces

Centcom announced that US opened fire at pro-Syrian government forces, saying it was a "defensive" measure.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US-led coalition conducted defensive airstrikes against pro-government forces in Syria that attacked Syrian Democratic Forces headquarters near the Euphrates River, the Central Command said in a press release.

"Syrian pro-regime forces initiated an unprovoked attack against well-established Syrian Democratic Forces headquarters Feb. 7," the release said Wednesday. "In defense of Coalition and partner forces, the Coalition conducted strikes against attacking forces to repel the act of aggression against partners engaged in the Global Coalition's defeat-Daesh [Daesh] mission."