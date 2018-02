Turkey is currently conducting the operation in the northern Syrian enclave of Afrin, targeting Kurdish groups, which Ankara considers to be terrorists, with the US pledging its support in the fight against terrorist threats.

Turkey's Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said that he asked the Pentagon's head Jim Mattis to remove the Syrian Kurdish YPG units from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which the US is backing in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria.

Mattis in his turn said after the meeting with his Turkish counterpart that Washington stands with Turkey on its legitimate security concerns.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW