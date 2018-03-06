Register
21:26 GMT +306 March 2018
    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Sevastopol to protect Russian air borders

    Erdogan Slams NATO's Negative Reaction to S-400 Deal With Russia

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    4223

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday accused NATO of having double standards following the alliance's reaction to Ankara buying an anti-aircraft S-400 missile system from Russia.

    “Let those who criticize us for purchasing the S-400 to fight terrorism look at themselves. Why are they silent about the S-300 which Greece has? And they tell us that this is a wrong step. What kind of alliance, what kind of solidarity is this? This would fly, but not with us,” Erdogan said in parliament.

    In December, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement on the purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems. According to the deal, Russia will supply Turkey with four batteries of S-400s. The initial delivery of the batteries to Ankara is planned for the first quarter of 2020, and the systems will be operated by the Turkish Armed Forces independently of Russia.

    The S-400 Triumf air defense system enters service in Sevastopol to protect Russian air borders. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    'Strategic Security': Why Iraq Needs Russia's S-400 Missile Systems
    The deal has become a major concern for NATO. Earlier this month, NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller said that the S-400 does not integrate with NATO members' systems, while NATO's Military Committee Chairman Petr Pavel warned that although the nations had sovereignty in decision-making, they are also "sovereign in facing the consequences of that decision."

    READ MORE: US Threatens Turkey With Sanctions in Case of Russian S-400 Purchase – Reports

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Turkey opposed the use of threats in relation to the deal.

    Tags:
    NATO, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, United States, Russia
