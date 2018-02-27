US Threatens Turkey With Sanctions in Case of Russian S-400 Purchase – Reports

The United States has urged Turkey to abandon the purchase of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system from Russia, warning Ankara of the consequences of its decision, Haberturk reported citing a source in Washington.

According to the Turkish newspaper, an unnamed American official expressed his concerns over Ankara’s purchase of Russian surface-to-air missile systems, explaining that they could “negatively influence the interoperability of NATO” and assuming that Washington could impose sanctions in response to the recently adopted law.

“We want to help Turkey find a better alternative to meet its air defense needs,” the official said.

Earlier in February, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke out against the language of threats regarding its purchase of the S-400 systems.

"We do not use and will not accept the language of threats. Yes, the US Congress adopted a law [on anti-Russia sanctions]. But we need to ensure our national security. We would like to purchase the means to ensure it from our allies … We spoke to not only Russia but with other countries too. We finished talks with Russia long before the Congress, only small details were left," he told a press conference with his American counterpart Rex Tillerson.

The US State Department has previously threatened to apply “appropriate measures” against countries willing to buy Russia’s S-400 systems.

In December 2017, Moscow and Ankara finalized an agreement on the delivery of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.