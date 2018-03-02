Powerful Blast Hits Kabul, Presumably Targets Foreign Troops' Convoy - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Tolo News broadcaster reported on Friday.

The explosion took place on Friday morning in Qabel Bai area of Kabul’s PD9 district, the broadcaster reported citing eyewitnesses. According to the country's interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish, the blast "hit an international contractor company's car."

At least four people have been injured, while ho information on the number of deaths has been reported.

Kabul has been the target for terrorist attacks for many years as Afghanistan struggles with a number of terrorist organizations, including Taliban and Daesh. The most recent blast occurred a week ago, leaving three people dead.

The deadliest attack this year so far took place in January, when a blast hit the diplomatic quarter of Kabul, where the embassies of other countries and many government buildings are located, claiming lives of over 103 people, while the number of those wounded reached 235.

The Taliban terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack and four people in connection with the explosion were arrested.