Death Toll in Terror Kabul Attack Reaches 103, Over 230 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll in Saturday's fierce attack in the Afghan capital rose to 103 people, while the number of those wounded increased to 235, 1TV channel reported Sunday.

The police have arrested four people in connection with the deadly attack that occurred on Saturday, the channel reported, citing Nasrat Rahimi, the Afghan Interior Ministry's spokesman.

The Afghan authorities declared Sunday as a national day of mourning to pay tribute to the victims.

On Saturday, a blast hit the diplomatic quarter of Kabul, where the embassies of other countries and many government buildings are located. The attack was perpetrated by a terrorist, who was driving an explosives-packed ambulance, the broadcaster added. Local media has previously reported about 100 people killed and 158 injured in the explosion.

The Taliban terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack was the deadliest in recent years, occurring alongside several others, including the storming of a well-guarded hotel in Kabul popular with westerners that saw 22 killed, according to reports.