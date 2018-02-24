Suspected Suicide Blast Rocks Afghanistan’s Kabul

The explosion hit a security checkpoint in Kabul’s ninth district during a morning rush hour, according to the Afghanistan herald.

At least one person was killed and six wounded in what the ministry suspects was a suicide bombing, the 1TV television channel reported.

A blast hit the diplomatic quarter of Kabul, where the embassies of other countries and many government buildings are located at the end of previous month.

Over 103 people were killed then, while the number of those wounded reached to 235. The police arrested four people in connection with the deadly attack, while the Taliban terrorist group has claimed responsibility for it. This tragedy was the deadliest attack in recent years, the Afghan authorities declared that Sunday as a national day of mourning.