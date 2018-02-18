Yemen's Houthis Release US Embassy Employee After 6 Months' Captivity – Source

SANAA (Sputnik) - Houthi rebel movement has freed the member of the staff of the US Embassy in Yemen after a six-month detention, a source, close to the released diplomat, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Osama Al-Ansi, the US Embassy’s employee, was released on Saturday. The reasons for his detention upon release were not explained, according to the source.

© AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed UN Praises Saudi Humanitarian Efforts in Yemen for Crisis Saudis Caused

In August, a source in the Yemeni security services, controlled by the Houthi rebels , told Sputnik that the officers detained and took to an unknown place three employees of the US Embassy in Sanaa, without bringing any charges against them,

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries, supported by the United States and the United Kingdom, among others, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.