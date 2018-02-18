Yemen's Houthis Release US Embassy Employee After 6 Months' Captivity – Source

Osama Al-Ansi, the US Embassy’s employee, was released on Saturday. The reasons for his detention upon release were not explained, according to the source.
Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah.
Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries, supported by the United States and the United Kingdom, among others, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.
