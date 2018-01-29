Register
29 January 2018
    Supporters of southern Yemeni separatists take part in an anti-government protest in Aden, Yemen January 28, 2018

    Heavy Fighting in Yemen's Aden: At Least 12 Reportedly Killed, Over 130 Injured

    © REUTERS/ Fawaz Salman
    Middle East
    Heavy clashes in Yemen's southern port city of Aden have left nine more people dead, a military source said Monday.

    Five militants of the Southern Transitional Council were killed by snipers, while four soldiers died in clashes.

    The day before clashed resulted in 12 people dead and over 130 wounded, while supporters of a movement to restore South Yemen's independence from the North reportedly captured several government facilities.

    Clashes between former allies — the Saudi-led pro-government forces and militants of the Southern Transitional Council erupted the day after the internationally recognized government hadn't met a deadline for the resignation.

    Southern rebels initially backed internationally-recognized Yemen President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, who fled from advancing Houthi rebels to his hometown of Aden, and alongside the Saudi-led coalition helped push the Houthis away from southern regions.

    Yemenis look at a building damaged during a police raid on a hideout of al-Qaida militants in Arhab region, north of Sanaa, Yemen. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Yemen: 'There is a Deep Need for Diplomatic Solution'
    On January 22, 2018, al-Zubaidi accused the Hadi government of "rampant corruption," and declared a state of emergency in Aden, where the authorities are located. The STC said the president had a week to make his choice.

    Hadi, in turn, rejected the ultimatum and banned public gatherings before January 28 — subsequently, clashes erupted. The president has called on the Saudi-led coalition to help and currently facing two fronts — one against the Houthis and a second against the Southern rebels.

