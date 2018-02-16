Turkish Police Used Tear Gas Against Anti-US Protest During Tillerson's Visit

The police tried to disperse protesters with tear gas during the anti-US demonstration held amid Tillerson's visit to Ankara, the organizers say.
According to the Sputnik Turkey, the police urged participants of the demonstration not to block the road and then cut them out from the building where the negotiations took place. The protest action is already over.
Photos on the social media show protesters, who gathered in front of the Ankara Palace hotel, where Tillerson was conducting talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Tillerson'u Ankara Palas'ta Dışişleri Bakanı Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu ile yaptığı görüşme sırasında protesto ediyoruz.— Öncü Gençlik (@OncuGenclik) February 16, 2018
Otelin önünden haykırıyoruz:
"Mehmetçiğin Katili Amerika!" pic.twitter.com/czQ7KqvnWO
ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Tillerson, mevkidaşı Çavuşoğlu ile buluşması sırasında Vatan Partisi Öncü Gençlik üyeleri tarafindan "Mehmetçiğin katili Amerika" sloganları ile protesto edildi pic.twitter.com/bJWr7NHmGG— Gokhun Gocmen (@GokhunGocmen) February 16, 2018
Small anti-US protest here in Ankara organised by small Vatan Party. Outside venue for #Tillerson meeting with @MevlutCavusoglu #Syria #Afrin pic.twitter.com/0pJ2G75dbg— Andrew Hopkins (@achopkins1) February 16, 2018
Activists chanted anti-American slogans: "America kills our soldiers", "Damn the Kurdistan Workers' Party and its ally America", "Killer Tillerson, get out of Turkey."
Haykut Dish, head of the youth department of the Turkish opposition party Vatan, which organized the protest told Sputnik that about 150 people took part in the demo. He noted that there were no permission to hold a rally recieved from the government.
Dish said that though the police used tear gas, "they themselves said that it was not their desire, but they were forced to do it."
