Turkish Police Used Tear Gas Against Anti-US Protest During Tillerson's Visit

US State Secretary Tillerson arrived in Ankara on Thursday for talks with the Turkish side, which are believed to be difficult as the tensions between the two NATO allies have been running high recently over a number of issues, particularly Washington's support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG units.

The police tried to disperse protesters with tear gas during the anti-US demonstration held amid Tillerson's visit to Ankara, the organizers say.

According to the Sputnik Turkey, the police urged participants of the demonstration not to block the road and then cut them out from the building where the negotiations took place. The protest action is already over.

Photos on the social media show protesters, who gathered in front of the Ankara Palace hotel, where Tillerson was conducting talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Tillerson'u Ankara Palas'ta Dışişleri Bakanı Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu ile yaptığı görüşme sırasında protesto ediyoruz.

Otelin önünden haykırıyoruz:

"Mehmetçiğin Katili Amerika!"

ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Tillerson, mevkidaşı Çavuşoğlu ile buluşması sırasında Vatan Partisi Öncü Gençlik üyeleri tarafindan "Mehmetçiğin katili Amerika" sloganları ile protesto edildi

Activists chanted anti-American slogans: "America kills our soldiers", "Damn the Kurdistan Workers' Party and its ally America", "Killer Tillerson, get out of Turkey."

Haykut Dish, head of the youth department of the Turkish opposition party Vatan, which organized the protest told Sputnik that about 150 people took part in the demo. He noted that there were no permission to hold a rally recieved from the government.

Dish said that though the police used tear gas, "they themselves said that it was not their desire, but they were forced to do it."