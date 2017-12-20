Palestinian FM Lashes Out at US 'Threats' Ahead of UNGA Vote on Jerusalem

The US envoy to the UN has warned states that are going to vote in favor of the resolution previously vetoed by Washington in the UN Security Council.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has slammed the US over "threatening" the UN General Assembly members ahead of a vote condemning President Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

According to al-Maliki, the US leadership is "committing another mistake when they have distributed this famous letter trying to threaten countries, [and] threaten their sovereign decision to choose how to vote."

The statement comes after US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in a letter to several US allies ahead of the upcoming UNGA meeting that Trump will closely follow the vote on the status of Jerusalem and asked her to inform him about countries who vote against the United States. According to Haley, Trump would "take this vote personally."

On Monday, the US vetoed the UN Security Council resolution that called on Trump to reverse his decision on Jerusalem while 14 states supported the document drafted by Egypt.

While Palestine has officially requested the 193-member United Nations General Assembly to hold an emergency special session on the issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Azerbaijian and Iran have already agreed to join Ankara and vote in favor of the resolution.

Trump's decision on Jerusalem drew widespread criticism from the international community, with Palestinian officials saying the US president was making the biggest mistake of his life and calling the move a provocation.