Register
17:25 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, poses with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prior to their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 30, 2017

    'Get out of Here, Tillerson!': Turkey "Glad-Hands" US Secretary of State

    © AP Photo/ Presidential Press Service/Pool Photo
    News
    Get short URL
    2150

    The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to arrive on an official visit to Turkey today as part of a tour around a number of Middle East countries. During the visit, he is planning to meet his counterpart in Ankara, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    One of the most prominent issues on the agenda is Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch against Kurdish YPG groups in Syria’s Afrin.

    Meanwhile, according to the Turkish media, just a day before the projected visit, the Turkish Youth Union launched an online anti-Tillerson flashmob under the hashtag #TillersonDefol, literally translated into English as “Get out of Here, Tillerson. It went viral overnight and entered the list of Turkey’s top hashtags.

    US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Turkey Urges US to Remove Leading Force From SDF Amid Afrin Operation

    The post published on the Youth Union’s account,  under the aforementioned hashtag, reads as follows:

    "The heart of the Turkish Youth Union beats in unison with our soldiers who are eliminating the evil forces of USA-KWP [Kurdistan Workers’ Party, deemed as terrorist in Turkey] in Afrin. Our soldiers’ murderers do not belong in Turkey! #TillersonDefol"

    "The epoch of the unipolar world is over. Americans, the chief global terrorists, will fail to carve up the Mideast territory in line with their own goals! #TillersonDefol"

    Most notably, the official visits of US National Security Advisor Herbert McMaster and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Turkey, slated for this week, are hoped to facilitate the dialogue with Washington, Erdogan’s spokesman said Wednesday.

    READ MORE: US Remains the Main Agent of Chaos in Syria — Geopolitical Analyst

    Since January 20, Turkey has been conducting Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin, which is commanded by the Syrian Democratic Forces-affiliated and US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). Ankara has labelled the YPG as a terrorist group and considers it related to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been waging warfare in Turkey in an attempt to win Kurdish autonomy.

    READ MORE: Turkey Renames Street With US Embassy in Ankara — Reports

    PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by both, the US and Turkey, but the US distinguishes between the PKK group and Syrian Kurds at large. For instance, the US supports the YPG units, which are fighting the Daesh terror group in Syria, whereas, Ankara has repeatedly expressed hope that Washington will stop supplying Syria's Kurds with weapons.

    READ MORE: We Don't Want to Split Syria — Kurdish YPG Spokesman

    Turkey-US relations started turning sour in the wake of the failed July 2016 Turkish coup, which President Erdogan blamed on US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, who was openly supported by Washington at the time.

    On top of that, the US’ refusal to extradite Gulen fueled Ankara's suspicions that the US was partaking in, or even masterminding the plot.

    Related:

    US Continues to Supply Kurds With Arms, Provoking Turkey - Moscow
    Turkey Urges US to Remove Leading Force From SDF Amid Afrin Operation
    Turkey Renames Street With US Embassy in Ankara - Reports
    Turkey Not Receiving Enough NATO Support in Anti-Terror Fight - Defense Minister
    Washington Has No Problem With Turkey's Plan to Rename US Embassy Street
    Tags:
    military action, standoff, protests, diplomacy, Fethullah Gulen, Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok