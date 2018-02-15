Moscow Preliminarily Confirms Death of 5 Russians in Coalition's Strike in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry preliminary confirms the death of five Russian nationals in the US-led coalition’s strike in Syria, but their citizenship has yet to be verified, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the armed conflict, the reasons for which are now being clarified, five people, presumably Russian citizens, could have been killed. There are also injured people, but all this requires verification — in particular, first of all, their citizenship — whether they are all citizens of Russia or other countries. I would like to stress once again that we are not talking about Russian servicemen," Zakharova told a briefing.

According to Zakharova, reports of hundreds of Russian citizens killed in the airstrike are "disinformation" by anti-government forces.

"Claims about the deaths of dozens and hundreds of Russian citizens are classic misinformation. There are not 400, not 200, not 100 and not ten [of them killed as a result of the US-led coalition's airstrike]," she emphasized.



"Among the first to spread this information within their channels were Syrian anti-government militants, who for some reason took a photo of the surface of Mars, put on it an image of destroyed military equipment, perhaps even Ukrainian, dated June 2014."

The spokeswoman emphasized that there were many people of different nationalities in Syria’s conflict zones.

"There is a large number of citizens from all regions of the world, including Russia and CIS countries, in the conflict zones. The purposes for their stay in war zones are different, including participation in hostilities," Zakharova said, noting that it was hard to trace all of them.

US-Led Coalition's Airstrike on Pro-Damascus Forces



Last week, US Central Command announced that the coalition conducted what it described as "defensive airstrikes" against pro-government forces near the Euphrates River as a response to an alleged attack against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) headquarters. The airstrikes have reportedly resulted in the death of at least 100 pro-government troops.

Damascus has slammed the attack as "a new act of aggression that constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity," while the Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack showcased that the real goal behind Washington's "illegal military presence in Syria" was control over the country's economic assets rather than defeating Daesh.

Later, media reports emerged, alleging that a large number of Russian "mercenaries" had been killed in airstrikes. So far, the death of one Russian citizen Kiril Ananyev from an activist group "Another Russia" has been reported by the organization's coordinator.

When asked to comment on the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that he didn't rule out that Russian nationals, who do not belong to the Russian Armed Forces, could be in Syria.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW