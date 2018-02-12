Register
22:05 GMT +312 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Woman in hijab

    Saudi Arabian Women Granted Permission to Work as Investigators

    © AFP 2018/ MENAHEM KAHANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Saudi public prosecutor's office has announced that it is hiring Saudi women as investigation officers. The application process will start on Sunday, February 11, and will continue until March 3, the al-Madina Arabic newspaper reported.

    Women will be hired as investigators for the first time, as the kingdom seeks to encourage female employment under a reform plan for a post-oil era.

    "Vacancies are available in women's positions on the staff of the public prosecution for the rank of lieutenant investigator," the Saudi public prosecutor's office announced in a statement relayed by the information ministry.

    The announcement is in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "Vision 2030" reform program that seeks to elevate women to nearly one-third of the workforce, up from about 22 percent now.

    "The hiring process is a rigorous one as we are looking for the most qualified of candidates to take on such a critical job. After meeting all the application requirements, a candidate will sit through an interview," said Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mojeb.

    Saudi Arabia's passport department recently announced that it received 107,000 applications for 140 vacant positions for women at airports and border crossings.

    Last month, Saudi Arabian women were allowed to enter a football stadium to watch a game for the first time.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Debuts Female-Only Car Showroom, Sells Family Football Tickets

    People walk during King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rimah Governorate, north-east of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 19, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Faisal Al Nasser
    Top Saudi Cleric: Women in the Kingdom Should Not be Forced to Wear the Abaya
    A top religious cleric in Saudi Arabia recently suggested that women in the fundamentalist Islamic monarchy should not be made to wear the abaya, a robe-like dress, to cover their bodies in public.

    King Salman last year declared that women would be allowed driving permits from June, a historic reform that could put millions of women behind the wheel and potentially many more into the workforce. 

    However, women still face a lot of constraints. Under Saudi Arabia's existing guardianship system, a male family member, a father, husband or brother, must give permission for a woman to study, travel and a host of other activities.

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Screens Emoji Movie After Decades of Cinema Ban
    Saudi Arabia Debuts Female-Only Car Showroom, Sells Family Football Tickets
    Tags:
    investigators, women's rights, prosecution, Prosecutor General's Office, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, King Salman, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok