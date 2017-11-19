Register
02:31 GMT +319 November 2017
Live
    Search
    This Sunday, June 7, 2015 file photo shows a view of Istanbul with the Bosporus and the Bosporus Bridge in Turkey

    Turkish Prosecutors Investigate US Lawyers Over Evidence in Iran Sanctions Probe

    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel, File
    World
    Get short URL
    266460

    Turkish prosecutors have launched a probe into US lawyers over allegedly improperly obtained evidence used in a current US case on sanctions against Iran.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul on Saturday said it had launched a probe into US lawyers, one of them former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara, over allegedly improperly obtained evidence from prior investigations in Turkey being used in a current US case on sanctions against Iran.

    "In this context, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Turkish Criminal Code, investigations have been initiated against former prosecutor of the New York Southern District, Preet Bharara, and prosecutor Joon H. Kim and other prosecutorial officers due to these actions which are clearly contrary to international and domestic law," the prosecutors said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

    Iran's domestically designed and built Qaher (Conqueror) F-313 fighter jet is unveiled during a ceremony in a warehouse in Tehran on February 2, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ YOUNES KHANI / MEHR NEWS
    US Sanctions Affected Iran, But Not the Way Washington Planned
    According to the outlet, Turkish prosecutors are suspecting Bharara and Kim, acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, of obtaining voice recordings and other documents for the case of Turkish citizens, who allegedly violated US sanctions against Iran, through unofficial channels.

    The prosecutors reportedly have an affidavit by Cathy Fleming, a lawyer of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who is currently investigated by US authorities, indicating that documents submitted to the Southern District Court of New York on October 30 were "stolen, fraudulent and unqualified in nature."

    The prosecutors also stressed that the Turkish Justice Ministry had not provided any documents or voice recordings to US legal authorities for cases against Turkish citizens.

    Atilla, a senior executive at Turkey's state-owned Halkbank, was detained in the United States in March on suspicion of participating in a secret scheme to funnel money to Iran in contravention of the sanctions.

    The relations between Iran and Washington, one of Saudi Arabia's most important military suppliers, have worsened over the past months. In October, Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to halt the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal, said his administration had decided not to certify that Iran was in compliance with the accord, which stipulates the gradual cancellation of the Western sanctions in exchange for Tehran abandoning its nuclear program. Trump's claims caused strenuous objections from Tehran.    

    Related:

    US Sanctions Affected Iran, But Not the Way Washington Planned
    Macron & Tehran: The French Don't Want to Choose Between Iran and US – Analyst
    US Air Force Claims Houthis' Missile Capability Was Allegedly Provided by Iran
    Tags:
    investigation, sanctions, Iran, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: Most Dangerous Countries for Tourists Revealed
    Enter if You Dare: Most Dangerous Countries for Tourists Revealed
    Supercomputer Slump
    Supercomputer Slump
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok