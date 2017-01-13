NIC 5-Year Forecasts, the Saudis’ “Vision 2030” Backup Plan, Cyprus Talks

Then we talk about the speculation that North Korea is getting ready for a missile test on the eve of Trump’s inauguration. Afterwards, we take a look at the Cyprus reunification talks that just kicked off in Geneva and their broader geopolitical significance. Our second-last topic is the Reuters’ report alleging that Saudi Arabia is preparing to counter hardline Wahhabi resistance to its ambitious “Vision 2030” economic restructuring plan. Finally, our top story of the week is the National Intelligence Council’s latest Global Trends report about the “Paradox of Progress” and some of the geopolitical forecasts that it makes for the next five years.

