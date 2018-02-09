Egyptian Army Launches Major Offensive Against Islamist Militants Across Country

Egypt has been fighting jihadist insurgency in northern Sinai since the ouster of then-President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. A year later, Sinai's indigenous militants pledged their allegiance to Daesh terrorist group.

The Egyptian Army has announced the launch of a major operation against Islamist militants across the country.

"The law enforcement forces began this morning implementing the comprehensive confrontation against the terrorist and criminal elements and organisations in northern and central Sinai," an army spokesman said in a televised statement.

The spokesman added that the operation also includes other parts of Egypt such as the Delta and the western desert.

The main threat to the security of Egypt comes from the north of the Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt has been fighting jihadist insurgency in northern Sinai since the army overthrew then-President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Police and security forces have frequently been the target of deadly attacks staged by Islamists in the area.

In 2014, Sinai's indigenous militants pledged their allegiance to Daesh terrorist group. Since then, the Wilayat Sinai, the Daesh branch in Egypt, has claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the area.