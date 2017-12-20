Egyptian President Calls Army, Interior Ministry to Tackle Terrorism in N Sinai

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Sisi has ordered the army and police to put an end to terrorism in the northern part of Sinai Peninsula.

"It is necessary to make every effort to eradicate terrorism and to pursue terrorists, wherever they may be," the president said at a meeting with the heads of Egyptian security agencies.

According to the Egyptian president, the fight against terrorism in Sinai should be accompanied by the peninsula's development and the improvement of the standard of living of local population.

The meeting with security agencies officials followed the Tuesday inspection visit of the Egyptian defense and interior ministers to the city of Arish in North Sinai. During the visit the Arish airport was attacked by Daesh militants belonging to Daesh, with one armed forces officer being killed and two others injured.

© REUTERS/ Anton Vaganov Monument to Victims of Sinai A321 Plane Crash Opened in St Petersburg

On November 24, terrorists broke into the Rawda mosque near the Egyptian city of Arish during prayers , detonated an explosive device and then began shooting, killing hundreds, including children. Egypt's chief prosecutor's office stated that that there were some 25-30 militants involved in the crime, with gunmen carrying a Daesh flag.

Egypt has been conducting counterterrorist operations in North Sinai on a regular basis, as a number of terrorist groups have established themselves in the region. Police and security forces have been the target of deadly attacks staged by Islamists in the area.