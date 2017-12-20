Egyptian President Calls Army, Interior Ministry to Tackle Terrorism in N Sinai

"It is necessary to make every effort to eradicate terrorism and to pursue terrorists, wherever they may be," the president said at a meeting with the heads of Egyptian security agencies.
According to the Egyptian president, the fight against terrorism in Sinai should be accompanied by the peninsula's development and the improvement of the standard of living of local population.
The meeting with security agencies officials followed the Tuesday inspection visit of the Egyptian defense and interior ministers to the city of Arish in North Sinai. During the visit the Arish airport was attacked by Daesh militants belonging to Daesh, with one armed forces officer being killed and two others injured.
READ MORE: Explosion Rocks Mosque in Egypt's Northern Sinai, Killing Hundreds (PHOTO)
Egypt has been conducting counterterrorist operations in North Sinai on a regular basis, as a number of terrorist groups have established themselves in the region. Police and security forces have been the target of deadly attacks staged by Islamists in the area.
All comments
Show new comments (0)