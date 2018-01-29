Egypt’s President to Chair African Union in 2019

"Guinea’s president [Alpha Conde] congratulated [Sisi] over Egypt’s election for presidency of the African Union in 2019," the statement, released on Sunday, read.
The African leaders voted for Cairo’s candidacy for presidency of the bloc during the ongoing African Union's two-day session in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. On Sunday, which was the first day of the meeting, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame took over the African Union’s presidency for 2018.
The African Union, launched in 2002, unites the states on the African continent. It was created to replace the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). The union's activities are mainly devoted to the issues of tackling poverty and other socio-economic and political problems of the African states.
