Egypt's Ex-President Morsi Reportedly Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

The legal proceedings started in May 2015. According to prosecutors, Morsi and his supporters repeatedly insulted judges in public. The former president, particularly, accused a judge of a fraud.
In addition to the imprisonment, Morsi was fined $56,000 as a compensation for moral damage suffered by one of the judges, the Al Ahram newspaper reported.
An Egyptian court on Saturday has sentenced the ousted president #MohamedMorsi to three years in jail over insulting judiciary. pic.twitter.com/CUQoGAkBYK— China Plus News (@ChinaPlusNews) 30 декабря 2017 г.
Morsi won the presidential election in Egypt in 2012 to become the first democratically elected president of the country. The following year, he was ousted by the Egyptian military after large anti-government protests against him and Muslim Brotherhood movement.
