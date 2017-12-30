Egypt's Ex-President Morsi Reportedly Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt's criminal court sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and his 18 supporters to three years in prison over insulting judges, local media reported Saturday.

The legal proceedings started in May 2015. According to prosecutors, Morsi and his supporters repeatedly insulted judges in public. The former president, particularly, accused a judge of a fraud.

In addition to the imprisonment, Morsi was fined $56,000 as a compensation for moral damage suffered by one of the judges, the Al Ahram newspaper reported.

An Egyptian court on Saturday has sentenced the ousted president Mohamed Morsi to three years in jail over insulting judiciary.

​Morsi won the presidential election in Egypt in 2012 to become the first democratically elected president of the country. The following year, he was ousted by the Egyptian military after large anti-government protests against him and Muslim Brotherhood movement.

The former president then was sentenced to death in June 2015, for a mass jailbreak during the uprising in 2011. In November 2016, Egyptian Court of Cassation overturned the life sentence and ordered a retrial. Nevertheless, Morsi was sentenced to life imprisonment by an Egyptian court in September 2017 for passing army and state security secrets to Qatar in order to weaken the Egyptian state and espionage in favor of Hamas and Hezbollah. He is also serving a 20-year sentence for allowing the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012.