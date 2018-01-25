Kurdish-Run Afrin Urges Damascus to Deploy Troops Along Turkish Border - Reports

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara doesn't plan to attack Syrian government forces amid its military operation in the Afrin region that has been ongoing for the sixth day.

"We call on the Syrian state to carry out its sovereign obligations towards Afrin and protect its borders with Turkey from attacks of the Turkish occupier… and deploy its Syrian armed forces to secure the borders of the Afrin area," the statement by the authorities of Afrin, a predominantly Kurdish region in the north of Syria, reads.

