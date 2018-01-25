Register
13:31 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria

    Turkey Says Its Forces Neutralized Over 300 Terrorists in Syria's Afrin

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    238

    Ankara's operation Olive Branch against Kurdish groups considered as terrorists by Turkey has entered its sixth day, with the Turkish prime minister stating that the offensive is aimed at protecting not only the country's borders, but also providing security for the whole Europe.

    More than 300 terrorists had been killed since the beginning of the operation in Syria's Afrin, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday.

    The minister stressed that the offensive is carried out within the framework of the law and aimed at protecting not only the Turkish borders, but also Europe as a whole.

    "We will not allow the creation of any terrorist corridor," —  Yildirim added.

    He called unacceptable the situation where "one NATO member state protects its borders from a terrorist threat, while another NATO member supplies terrorists with weapons," referring to the military assistance provided by the United States to the Kurdish militias in Syria.

    Tensions between the two countries has been running high in the wake of the US announcement that Washington is going to train a new border force consisting of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Kurdish groups dominated by the People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara regards as terrorists. The US move prompted Ankara to start an operation dubbed Olive Branch aimed at eliminating terrorists and preventing the formation of a terrorist corridor at its borders with Syria.

    As for the losses, Turkey's General Staff announced Wednesday that according to its estimates, total of 287 terrorists were killed in the first four days of the operation, a claim refuted bu the YPG militia representative telling Sputnik that no more than 15-20 Kurdish militiamen had been killed. An SDF representative speaking to Reuters said that militia had caused dozens of casualties among Turkish and allied Free Syrian Army militia since the start of the fighting.

    Afrin region's health department told Kurdish news agency Hawar that civilian casualties amid the operation had climbed to 35 amid Turkish shelling of populated areas, with more than 100 others sent to hospital. However, Turkey stated that its Armed Forces only target militants, whereas securing lives of civilians is one of the operation's priorities. On the Turkish side, the governor of Kilis, a city near Turkey's border with Syria, said that two civilians had died in hospital after a missile attack fired from Afrin hit a local mosque. At least eight people were wounded in that attack.

    The Kurdish enclave in Syria’s Afrin has been the apple of discord between the US and Turkey ever since the beginning of Syria’s civil war. The US views the YPG units as effective force in fighting Daesh in the region thus providing weapons and training support for them. Ankara in its turn considers the YPG fighters as a terrorist group, since it suspects the militia of ties with the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) banned in Turkey as it has been waging an armed conflict in the country trying to gain independence.

     

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok