Civilian Casualties in Syria, Injured People in Turkey Amid Afrin Op - Reports

As the fifth day of Ankara's operation in the Kurdish enclave of Afrin is drawing to a close, fighting has already claimed dozens of civilian lives in Syria and left many others injured on the Turkish territory.

Casualties on the Syrian Side

Civilian death toll in Syria's Afrin has climbed to 35 as Turkey's shell fire is mostly targeting settlements despite of the presence of people there, Afrin's health department official Angela Rasho said as quoted by Kurdish agency Hawar.

Over 100 people are currently receiving medical attention in Afrin's hospitals, she added.

Turkish presidential representative Ibrahim Kalin stated on Tuesday that Ankara's operation is directed only against terrorists, whereas securing civilian lives is the main priority of Turkey. Kalin also warned against false rumors and propaganda being spread about the operation.

Injuries in Turkey

At least 8 people were wounded after a missile fired from Afrin hit the mosque in the center of Turkey's Kilis located on the border with Syria, the city's governor told NTV broadcaster.

Earlier, the Turkish media reported 15 civilians injured as a result of the shelling.

📹 3 rockets from #Afrin have hit Teacher's lodge and a mosque area in #Kilis. Many casualties.pic.twitter.com/pVpEau1tch — tahtakuslar (@taylieli) January 24, 2018

How Many People Died Since the Start of Operation?

There are conflicting reports on the casualties as neither of sides has released information about fatalities, thus it is difficult to gauge the exact death toll.

According to the estimates from the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) Turkish airstrikes have left at least 24 civilians dead, however, Turkey asserts it targets only combatants.

