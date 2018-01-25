Turkish Forces Have No Intention of Attacking Syrian Gov’t Troops - Minister

As the sixth day of Ankara's Olive Branch Operation in Syria is drawing to a close, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu answered some journalists' questions, revealing the country's stance on official Damascus as well as current state of the US-Turkey row over Washington's support for the Syrian Kurds.

On Ankara-Damascus Relations

Preservation of the territorial integrity of Syria is the common goal of Ankara and Damascus and the Turkish troops are not going to attack government forces in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"Once they (the Syrian Armed Forces) shot down our aircraft and we responded. While they do not attack us, we do not need to consider them as our target. Up to this day, we have not taken such actions, Cavusoglu told reporters.

Damascus knows that the YPG militias (People's Protection Units) want to divide Syria. Whereas Turkey and Damascus as well as the opposition forces are all support the territorial integrity of Syria within its current borders. We believe that the Syrian regime will not cooperate with terrorists," he added.

On US Arms Supplies to Kurds

Cavusoglu also said that Trump reassured Erdogan in phone conversation that the US stopped arms supplies to Kurdish units in Syria.

The Turkish minister added that Erdogan urged Trump to withdraw "US troops or the YPG terrorists" from Syrian Manbij, as the YPG are attacking the Turkish military and members of the opposition "Free Syrian Army" in Syrian Idlib.