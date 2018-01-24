US Reportedly Proposed Setting Up 30-km Security Zone in Northern Syria

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said US State Secretary proposed to establish a 30-kilometer security area in the north of Syria in order to avoid possible clashes between the militaries of the US and Turkey, according to Turkish NTV channel.
READ MORE: Turkish Authorities Detain 150 People for Social Media Campaign Against Afrin Op
Cavusoglu, who discussed the situation in Syria with Tillerson on the phone, said he called for for the end of the US support for the Kurdish People's Protection Units, also known as YPG, in Syria. He pointed out that the "United States does not want to face Turkey in the north of Syria" amid the operation Olive Branch, according to the report.
Also on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara would not limit its military actions to Syria's Afrin district, saying the Turkish forces will "thwart games" on its borders. He said that the operation will be continued in Manbij.
READ MORE: A Closer Look at Why Turkey Has a Problem With the Kurds
Ankara launched the Olive Branch Operation on Saturday after the US was going to create a security force in the north of Syria, which would largely consist of militants from the Kurdish armed organizations, such as People's Protection Units (YPG). The news has prompted the rage in Ankara, with the president promising to "nip in the bud" those forces.
All comments
Show new comments (0)