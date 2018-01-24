Register
16:26 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish forces are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 22,2018

    A Closer Look at Why Turkey Has a Problem With the Kurds

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    160

    Turkey launched its Operation Olive Branch five days ago in an attempt to suppress the US-backed Kurdish YPG force in the Afrin enclave, just inside Syria. But why has Turkey got a problem with the Kurds and why do they call them "terrorists"?

    What Is Operation Olive Branch?

    On Saturday, January 20, the Turkish armed forces launched an operation, called Olive Branch, against the Kurdish forces in Syria's Afrin district, which is just north of the city of Aleppo.

    The General Staff of the Turkish armed forces says the operation in Afrin has led to the deaths of "260 terrorists" and one Turkish soldier.

    "By launching the Olive Branch operation we have stopped the games of different powers who seek to implement their plans in our region. We will completely clear the region of terrorists beginning with [the Syrian city of] Manbij and throughout our entire border [with Syria], ensure our security," said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria

    The Free Syrian Army, who are backed by Ankara and opposed to the government of President Assad, have also taken part in the operation against the YPG.

    Who Are The Kurdish Forces In Northern Syria?

    The armed units in Afrin, and further east in Manbij, are grouped under the banner of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and were created in 2014 to defend Kurds from Daesh.

    Although Syria's Kurdish population was very small and mostly in the far north east of the country, the YPG managed to take the battle to Daesh and captured large tracts of territory along the Turkish border.

    But the Turks believe the YPG is an extension of the PKK, a Kurdish terror group which is banned in Turkey.

    A file photo taken 28 September 1993 shows Kurdish rebel chief Abdullah Ocalan giving a press conference in Masnaa on the Lebanon-Syria border
    © AFP 2018/ JOSEPH BARRAK / AFP FILES
    A file photo taken 28 September 1993 shows Kurdish rebel chief Abdullah Ocalan giving a press conference in Masnaa on the Lebanon-Syria border

    Who Are The PKK?

    The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is an armed group, similar to the Irish Republican Army (IRA) or ETA (Euskadi ta Azkatasuna) in Spain's Basque Country, whose leader, Abdullah Ocalan, has been in imprisoned since 1999.

    It has been fighting in south-eastern Turkey for three decades, killing hundreds of Turkish soldiers and civilians.

    Its original demand was for an independent Kurdish state, but in recent years this has been reduced to demands for autonomy and the withdrawal of Turkish soldiers.

    A masked Kurdish man waves a PKK's flag
    © AFP 2018/ BULENT KILIC
    A masked Kurdish man waves a PKK's flag

    In December 2016 38 people were killed when a suicide bomber from the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK) — an offshoot of the PKK — blew himself up at a football match in the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul.

    Who Are The Kurds?

    There are around 30 million ethnic Kurds living in largely mountainous regions of Armenia, south-eastern Turkey, northern Iraq, north-western Iran and north-east Syria.

    There has never been a Kurdish state but demands for a "Kurdistan" began to grow in the early 19th century and the British and French paid lip service to the idea in the 1920 Treaty of Sevres, which was drawn up following the defeat of the Ottoman Empire.

    But Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the modern Turkish state, downplayed the Kurdish identity and they have often been described officially as "mountain Turks", with their language being banned in Turkish schools.

    What About The Kurds Of Iraq?

    The PKK only represents Kurds within Turkey. Across the border in Iraq there are two rival organizations, the PUK and the KDP, which both fought against Saddam Hussein, who sought to crush the Kurds during his reign.

    The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) is led by Jalal Talabani while the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is commanded by Massoud Barzani.

    READ MORE: Syria's Kurds Likely to Suffer Similar Fate to Their Iraqi Counterparts

    They have shared power in the Kurdish regional government but in elections in 2013 the Change Movement, led by Nawshirwan Mustafa, made considerable gains, having campaigned against alleged corruption by both the KDP and PUK.

    The 2005 Iraqi constitution granted autonomy to the Kurds but in recent years the region has become more like a de facto state and in September last year a majority voted in favor of independence in a referendum.

    Iraqi Kurds gather near the Arbil Citadel in the center of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq
    © AFP 2018/ SAFIN HAMED
    Iraqi Kurds gather near the Arbil Citadel in the center of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq

    What About Iran's Kurds?

    More than six million Kurds live in Iran but they have been less restive than their cousins in Turkey and Iraq.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani inspect a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, April 16, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    New Era of Middle East Politics: Are Turkey-Iran Relations Genuinely Improving?
    But terrorists from the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) attacked Iranian government security forces in Sanandaj during an Army Day Parade in 2016, ending a ceasefire and resuming their "armed struggle" for autonomy.

    On Sunday, January 21, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani met the Prime Minister of the Kurdish regional government in Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, amid efforts to improve relations.

    But Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned against support for Iranian Kurdish rebels.

    Iranian Kurdish Peshmerga members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of (KDP-Iran) take part in routine military exercises in Koya, 100 kms north of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, on December 9, 2014
    © AFP 2018/ SAFIN HAMED
    Iranian Kurdish Peshmerga members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of (KDP-Iran) take part in routine military exercises in Koya, 100 kms north of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, on December 9, 2014

    "We cannot tolerate that counter-revolutionary groups use Kurdish territory to assassinate our soldiers and citizens and return to the Kurdish region, and then take responsibility for these acts in official Kurdish media," said Mr. Shamkani.

    Related:

    Ankara: At Least 260 Kurdish Militants Killed in Operation Olive Branch
    Operation Olive Branch Could Actually Improve Turkish-Syrian Ties – Analyst
    Iran Calls on Turkey to Immediately End Olive Branch Operation
    Operation Olive Branch: What Happened in Syria Today?
    Tags:
    suicide bomber, terrorists, autonomy, rebels, war, independence, Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP), Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Nechirvan Barzani, Jalal Talabani, Masoud Barzani, Hassan Rouhani, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Kurdistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok