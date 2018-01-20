Turkish Jets Hit Syrian Airport Used by US to Supply Arms to Kurds - Reports

The Turkish Air Force attacked the Minnig airfield in northwestern Syria, which the US used for supplying weapons to Kurdish armed forces, the Hurriyet newspaper reported citing military sources.

The newspaper noted that the Minnig airfield was among the 113 targets scheduled for the attack during Operation Olive Branch in Syrian Africa.

Commenting on the Olive Branch operation, launched earlier in the day, Turkey' General Staff announced that more than 70 Turkish military aircraft that have been engaged in the offensive.

"The airstrikes were conducted against terrorist targets in seven districts of Afrin, where 108 targets were hit. Seventy two aircraft of the Turkish Air Force engaged in the operation have successfully returned to their bases," the statement said.

