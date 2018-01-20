Register
    A Turkish fighter jet flies over the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey January 20, 2018

    Turkish Jets, Free Syrian Army Launch Offensive on Kurdish-Held Afrin

    The Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim stated that the country's warplanes have bombed YPG, PYD targets in the Syrian city of Afrin.

    The senior Turkish official also declared that the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army started a military advance in the territory of the Kurdish-populated Syrian city of Afrin.

    "From this moment, the heroic Turkish Armed Forces have launched an air operation to destroy the PYD/PKK and Daesh elements in Afrin," Yildirim announced.

    The start of the advance has been confirmed by the country's Armed Forces, which declared that operation"Olive Branch" was launched at 05:00 p.m. local time (02:00 p.m. GMT).

    Smoke billows on the Syrian side of the border at Hassa near Hatay, southern Turkey on January 20, 2018 as Turkish jet fighters hit the People's Protection Units (YPG) positions
    © AFP 2018/ BULENT KILIC
    Smoke billows on the Syrian side of the border at Hassa near Hatay, southern Turkey on January 20, 2018 as Turkish jet fighters hit the People's Protection Units (YPG) positions

    According to the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper, the country's F-16 jets have conducted strikes on six targets in Afrin, adding that the Turkish Armed Forces have simultaneously launched artillery shelling from the Kilis province, bordering Syria.

    The aircraft of the Turkish Armed Forces hit a Democratic Union Party (PYD) observation post in Syria's northern district of Afrin, the Anadolu news agency reports.

    The news comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially confirmed the de facto start of the operation in Syria's Afrin earlier in the day, adding that the operation would be followed by Manbij, another Kurdish-controlled Syrian town.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Says Operation in Syria's Afrin De-Facto Started On The Ground

    The operation does not come as a surprise: Turkey has been threatening to launch the offensive in Afrin since last week, following the US announcement of its decision to start training a border protection force comprising the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), affiliated with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers to be a terrorist group.

    READ MORE: Turkey's Operation in Syria's Afrin Does Not Serve Its Interests — US State Dept

    Reacting to the Turkey's announcement, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert urged the country not to engage in any invasion of Syria's Afrin, echoing a statement made by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who also assured that the US had no intention to build a Syria-Turkey border force, saying the issue, which has incensed Ankara, had been "misportrayed."

    Tags:
    military operation in Syria, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Turkish Armed Forces, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Afrin, Turkey, Syria
    Ok