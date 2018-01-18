Syrian Air Defense Ready to Destroy Turkish Aviation if They Attack - Deputy FM

Syrian Foreign Ministry has warned Turkey against taking hostile action in Afrin, saying that Damascus will consider it an act of aggression and undermine the country's sovereignty.

"We warn the Turkish leadership that if they initiate combat operations in the Afrin area, that will be considered an act of aggression by the Turkish army," deputy foreign minister Faisal Meqdad told reporters.

The statement was made after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's statement made earlier in the day, saying that Ankara would intervene in Syria's Afrin and Manbij, citing the threat posed by the Kurdish militants to the integrity of the Syrian border. Cavusoglu has also outlined the country's position towards Syrian government forces in Idlib, saying that their advance should be stopped.

Meanwhile, the Turkey's General Staff has reportedly put the troops on the border with Syria on high alert, preparing for a possible operation in Syrian Afrin against the armed formations of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers a terrorist organization, associated with the banned in the country Kurdistan Workers Party.

