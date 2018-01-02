Iran Authorities Claim Protest Organizers Detained - Reports

Iran's Intelligence Ministry has identified and detained a number of individuals over the involvement in provoking unrest in the country's major cities, local media reported on Monday, citing the ministry.

Some of the peaceful gatherings that took place in Iran recently to express public demands over the economic situation in the country turned violent "due to the presence of suspicious and aggressive elements," who caused casualties and damaged public property, the Press TV broadcaster reported.

#IranProtest: Group of brave female demonstrators lead protest in city of Isfahan pic.twitter.com/aAUz6Do6sB — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) 1 января 2018 г.

The ministry continued to make efforts to arrest as soon as possible other individuals, potentially involved in inciting unrest , according to the broadcaster.

Several major cities in Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht, have been hit by mass protests since December 28, 2017. People have taken to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani promised to intensify efforts in order to resolve existing economic problems, unemployment, inflation as well as air pollution in the country.